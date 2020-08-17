LAKE VILLAGE — Being involved in the community is a main focus for Newton County Public Library Assistant Director Jennifer Arrenholz and her Lake Village branch.
“With there being no town hall in Lake Village a lot of the new people that move here will come here to the library first to learn about the area and what activities are available,” said Arrenholz. “Being involved in the community and helping patrons with whatever they need is my favorite thing about my position.”
Jennifer and her husband have four daughters and a son, so being busy is just something they are used to, and seeing them at community events is a common occurrence.
“Whether is being involved with the kids’ sports all year round we like to be involved and stay busy,” added Arrenholz. “That is just who we are as a family.”
As a library, Lake Village takes on the personality of its branch manager as it prides itself on being very community-focused.
“The library here serves as a community center for Lake Village at times,” added Arrenholz. “We strive to be welcoming to new faces and Lake Village as a whole is known for being there for each other.”
In December, Arrenholz will have been with Newton County Public Library for 12 years, and 2020 will definitely be a year that she and many others will remember.
“It was a huge change for us when COVID-19 hit,” said Arrenholz. “We were shut down for a while then re-opened in phases. as we re-opened we slowly saw patrons come back in, but even that was different. Patrons weren’t spending as much time here on visits so we had to find a new way to serve our patrons. We are flexible and have learned to change with the times.”
The library started promoting its online services more and the results were immediate.
“During the COVID shutdown, we saw our e-book numbers skyrocket, and they are still high right now,” Arrenholz said. “I think before COVID a lot of people weren’t aware of all of our online services.”
Now that patrons are trickling back in, the Lake Village Library and Arrenholz can get back to doing what they do best — taking care of its patrons and being a focal point of the community.
Each of our branch managers is well suited for the community that she serves,” said NCPL Director Mary K. Emmrich. “Jennifer is from Lake Village and she knows what is important there, and she is so involved in the community. Each of the towns is different and we refocus our service philosophy to meet the different needs for each of those communities.”