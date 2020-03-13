KENTLAND — Kentland Library is hosting a Beginner / Refresher Crochet Class on March 24 at 1:00 (ct). If you’ve never picked up a needle or it’s been awhile this class is for you. Instructor Nancy Jo Prue will be here to help.

You can register at the library or call 219-474-5044 by March 20. Bring along ideas of future projects you’d like to make.

Tags