NEWTON COUNTY - The Staff of the Newton County Public Library is committed to making sure that your visit to the Library is good for your health. Due to a recent surge of communicable diseases, our Staff is taking the following preventative measures to better protect you:
• Consistently practicing proper handwashing
• Using hand sanitizers and making sanitizers available in all work areas and at the Circulation Desk
• Cleaning returned books, DVDs, books on CD, computer keyboards, mouses and telephones with antibacterial wipes
• Cleaning the Circulation Desk counter, restroom counters, tabletops and door handles with antibacterial wipes
• Helping patrons find information about various illnesses, or referring them to the Newton County Health Department, 219/285-2052
Please don’t be offended or alarmed if you see them engaged in cleaning – they simply want to be sure that they are doing everything they can to keep their patrons and themselves healthy.