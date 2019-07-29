BROOK — The 2nd annual Back to School Bingo was held Sunday afternoon with 21 kids taking part.
The event is coordinated by Julie Claussen and sponsored by the Brook Community Club.
“I wanted to do something to help get kids ready for school,” said Claussen. “This is a way for the kids to have fun, while also helping out families because school supplies can be expensive.”
The event was free and open to all school-aged.
Each participant received a Bingo card and winners throughout the day got to choose from various school supplies ranging from backpack and earbuds to paper and pencils.
“We really liked it last year and I was hoping they would do it again,” said parent Brandy Cornwell of Brook.
Several area businesses donated to the event including Kindell Insurance, Community State Bank, Shear Beauty, and Cosmetique Beauty Salon.
“Without the support from donations and all of the help I get from volunteers, this event would not be possible,” added Claussen. “This is something we would like to do every year. It is definitely something I see as a community program.”