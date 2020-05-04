NEWTON COUNTY — Libraries are supposed to be quiet as a consideration to others there, but maybe not this quiet. Ever since libraries in Newton County had to close due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, directors have been planning on how to still reach and provide services while also planning ahead to when they could open up their doors again.
“A week into our closures we started providing documents services, fax notary and copies,” said Newton County Public Libraries Director Mary K. Emmrich. “We also decided not to charge for those services during this time. These services are offered at all of our locations by appointment only.”
Local directors have been in constant contact with either over digital apps like Zoom discussing how to reopen when that time comes.
“We have been closed since March 18 and we are planning on reopening in phases,” added Emmrich. “We cannot go back to business by just flipping a switch, we have to do it by gradually turning the dial.”
For the NCPL locations at Morocco, Lake Village and Roselawn staff will begin working one at a time this week to get the buildings ready, while Emmrich will be handling hands-free curbside service two hours a day at each location.
“If curbside goes well then we will do a controlled population opening to limit the number of people and the time spent at a location to 30 minutes,” added Emmrich. “We are not just sitting back and waiting, our local directors have been working tirelessly rethinking our profession and how we do things. We have seen a huge spike in our online services.”
Because of that spike, Emmrich has already moved money from her book budget to the electronic budget to provide more downloadable material.
“I am excited to reopen,” added Emmrich. “We have people that are starving for content and we miss our patrons.”
Even when the libraries do open back up, things will be different said, Emmrich. “We had to scrap our Summer Reading Program and instead we will be doing a virtual Summer Exploration Club.
The Brook Library has a similar plan in place to gradually reopen in phases.
“Our reopening plan changes almost daily as I talk with leaders from around the state and the country,” stated Brook Library Director Krissy Wright. “Our Phased Reopening plan has five stages, with the first stage being the one we are in now where we serve patrons digitally and staff work from home as much as possible.”
The Brook library building closed on March 17 and staff have been hard at work serving patrons digitally.
“We overhauled our website to feature a lot of resources in regards to COVID-19 and e-learning,” added Wright. “We have also been supporting teachers and school administrators. We created e-card registration so that residents that do not already have a card can register for one online. We’ve increased our spending on e-books and are filling patrons’ requests for electronic titles. We have also boosted our WIFI so that the public has access to it in our parking lot and across the street at the park. The staff has also been doing a lot of professional training. One key topic they have been studying up on is the processes in which residents apply for SNAP, TANF, unemployment, and health insurance assistance. We want to make sure that we have the ability to help the public with these processes should the need arise. They participated in a training led by the ILF and the FSSA.”
The Brook Library also partnered with the Brook United Methodist Church to get the Student Food Bags program up and running. The program provides bags of food to juveniles under the age of 18 once a week in an effort to supplement the program that the school is offering.
Phase 2 of reopening will be curbside service.
“This will be a contactless service where patrons can order books ahead of time and staff will call them when their items are ready for pickup,” Wright stated. “Items will be placed outside in numbered bins, and patrons can retrieve their items from the bins once the staff member is back inside our building. We will have limited staff in the building, and this will only be offered on specific days for a limited number of hours. Patrons can also schedule appointments to have faxes sent, but the patron will have to wait outside of the building while the staff member completes the process.”
During phase 3, the building will be open to the public, but only for essential services. Plexiglass sneeze guards will be installed around staff workspaces, and the staff will be provided masks and gloves to wear.
“There will be a limited number of patrons allowed in the building at a time, and they will be limited to 30 minutes to complete their business,” said Wright. “Computers and patron chairs will be strategically placed to enforce social distancing. We will not offer any in-house programming or interlibrary loan services. Staff will be required to assist patrons from 6 feet away. Curbside service will still be offered for those that wish to use it.”
Phase 4 will do away with the limit set for patrons in the building and the browsing time limit. The library will reinstate its interlibrary loan program. Curbside service will still be offered for those that wish to use it.
Phase 5 will be back to business as usual. All of the computers and patron chairs will be back in place and the social distancing standards will no longer be enforced. In-person programming will resume, and staff will be able to help patrons in close proximity.
“Kids Summer Reading will more than likely be completely virtual this year,” added Wright. “We have subscribed to Beanstack, which is digital software that tracks reading and generates challenges for participants. It is like a Fitbit for reading. It will graph participation and readers can earn digital and physical awards throughout the summer. We also will issue challenges to keep kids busy. We hope to have ‘grab and go’ activities available as well. Paper versions will be available for participants that do not have access to the digital version. Our adult Summer Reading program will be very similar to past years. Participants will track the number of books they have read, and each completion will earn them an entry toward a prize of their choice. The only difference this year is that they will most likely track their reading with our Beanstack app. We hope to also issue some fun challenges for adults.”
The Kentland Library has been closed since March 18 and its plan to reopen began this week.
“Beginning May 4 for the health and safety of the library’s patrons and staff we are offering Curbside/Grab n Go of library materials, where patrons may contact the library to pick up their requested materials,” stated Kentland Library Director Roberta Dewing.
Library staff may be contacted either by phone (219-474-5044), email (kentlandpubliclibrary@gmail.com), or by text (219-281-8466) to request specific library materials. Pick up of library materials may be scheduled for Mondays 9-1; Wednesdays 1-5; or Fridays 9-1. Patrons are reminded that the library’s book return located at the Graham St. door is open 24/7 to return library materials.
“Previous summer programs included weekly programs in June for children to attend at the library along with a reading program for both children and adults,” added Dewing. “For this summer we do not plan to offer any programs for children or adults where they actually come into the library as a group.”
Goodland Library was contacted for its plan to reopen but did not get back to the Enterprise by the deadline.