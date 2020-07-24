NEWTON COUNTY — The Jasper Newton Foundation is now accepting applications online for the 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program.
The scholarship is open to Indiana residents who graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by 2021 and receive a diploma no later than June 30, 2021.
Details related to conditions of the award, eligibility and selection criteria are available on the Community Foundation’s website at www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org/apply-for-scholarships.
The application opens Aug. 1 and the deadline to apply is Sept. 15, 2020.
The program provides scholarships for otherwise un-reimbursed full-tuition, required-fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time bases leading to a baccalaureate degree at any Indiana public or private non-profit college or university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.
The Community Foundation will nominate two students to receive the scholarship, one from each county.
The 2021 Jasper Newton Foundation Lilly Endowment Community Scholars will be named in mid-December 2020.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program is a statewide program administered by local community foundations throughout Indiana. The Jasper Newton Foundation administers the program locally in conjunction with the Jasper Newton Foundation Lilly Selection Committee, local high schools and independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) provides statewide oversight of the program.
The Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based, private philanthropic foundation, created in 1937 by members of the Lilly family. In keeping with the wishes of the founding members, the Lilly Endowment exists to support the causes of education, religion and community development.
Since the program was first introduced in 1998, Lilly Endowment has remained steadfast in its belief that education at all levels is indispensable to the personal, civic and economic well-being of Indiana residents and communities.
The scholarships are the result of a statewide Lilly Endowment initiative to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, non-profit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
The Jasper Newton Foundation Inc. is a local non-profit organization that connects residents of Jasper County and Newton County with causes they care about through coordinated investments and strategic grant-making. It is a way for local people to come together and solve local challenges facing Jasper and Newton counties every day, leaving a legacy of giving in the community. By working as an advocate for the whole non-profit sector and connecting residents and organizations across the two counties, the Jasper Newton Foundation enables a larger impact beyond what one individual non-profit or donor can accomplish.
The Jasper Newton Foundation Inc. strives to be the “Grand Central Station” of the area as it facilitates strategic partnerships between residents who care and service organizations that need help. The Foundation strives each day to weave even tighter connections across the two-county area, making the Jasper Newton Foundation a strong vehicle for real community change.