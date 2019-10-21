KENTLAND — BMX national champion and semifinalist of America’s Got Talent Matt Wilhelm knows how to keep the attention of his audience. His eye-catching bicycle tricks and stunts had the students at South Newton Elementary dazzled Oct. 16. However, the flips and spins on his bike are just one of his tools to deliver a powerful message about bullying.
Wilhelm told the children about his dream of winning the X Games and after eight hard years of practice, he was finally able to compete in 2000, only to crash multiple times and finish in last place.
“I heard a little voice inside telling me to quit, but I wouldn’t and the very next year I went on to win the bronze medal. The next time you make a mistake or if something is hard or even if you don’t understand something in class, don’t listen to that little voice. You are not giving up. Sometimes that voice can be loud but listen to the voice that says don’t ever give up. If I can go from last place to national champion, you can overcome any challenge you face. Never give up.”
Wilhelm said that he never would have become a champion if he gave up on his dream because he was bullied in school.
“I was different than everyone and I didn’t fit in,” said Wilhelm. “I was what people called an easy target, I had asthma, and I was allergic to everything, but what most people picked on me about was having large ears.”
Wilhelm even went into detail about a situation where a group of kids threatened to steal his bike and pushed him down a hill.
“What hurt worse was looking up from the bottom and seeing everyone laughing, pointing their fingers at me, “ said Wilhelm. “That is what hurt worse than breaking some bones. I was looking for one person to stand up for me that day but no one did.”
Wilhelm added that his life changed a week later when an older boy came up to him and said that he had heard what happened but that he could ride with him and his friends any day.
“That gave me the strength and confidence to continue riding and want to get better,” added Wilhelm. “You too can be a hero by doing something small. You can change someone’s life. So sit down next to the kid at lunch who nobody sits with. Include someone new with your group of friends or just say something nice.”
Wilhelm’s performances at South Newton were in part paid for through a donation from Pipestone Veterinary Services.
“Matt was the perfect mix of entertainment and message for our students, “ said Laura Zak, South Newton Elementary counselor, who booked Wilhelm.
Wilhelm, a BMX Flatland rider and now motivational speaker, performs at more than 300 schools a year with his anti-bullying message. He is a three-time X Games Medalist, Guinness World Record Holder, and America’s Got Talent semifinalist.
He was also featured in the award-winning documentary Stop Bullying: Speak UP with former President Obama.