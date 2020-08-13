KENTLAND — Andrea Norton was elected president of the Kentland Rotary Club at its annual meeting for the 2020-2021 year. Her term as president began on July 1.
Norton brings experience to her new position in management at the corporate level. She has worked in construction management in the southwest and office manager and retail manager including construction contractors desk manager back here in the Midwest.
Norton has experience as a specialty store manager over all computer install programs for company specialty departments when at Home Depot. She has close family ties to the Kentland area. Since moving back to the area, she now spends more time with family.
Norton currently is the Operations Manager at Murphy’s Food King in Kentland. In her position she can assist and support the owners, their vision and mission to provide great customer service to the Kentland community.
“I love working at Murphy’s. Our customers are so amazing and Fun!” said Norton. In closing she shares that she looks forward to all possibilities for the Kentland Rotary Club to impact our community and yes, even the world.