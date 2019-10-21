Lake Village Elementary Principal, Kristen Hankins, happily reported that her students are digging into the curriculum with success. Ms. Jennifer Neal, Lincoln Elementary Principal, reported that her school is focusing on improved attendance with a school goal of 96%. As a motivator, students with perfect attendance for the week get their names put into a drawing for a prize. Neal is adamant that kids learn best when they are present to learn.
Another exciting plus at Lincoln Elementary is an initiative to purposefully greet each student each day. Neal said that this simple, positive act can completely turn the day around for students. To date, not a single student who Neal has talked to has not had a smile and personal greeting from at least one adult every day. The last focus that Neal mentioned was a new ‘Digital Data’ wall which she explained is a mindful strategy to improve student performance. Christine Lawbaugh, Morocco Elementary Principal, said that Morocco Elementary is intent on relationship building and getting to know each other better. An academic focus is their Math Wall of Fame. Lawbaugh stressed the importance of bridging gaps together. She further announced that Grandparent’s Day at Morocco is on Friday, October 18, 2019, for which students have been eagerly preparing.
Rod Coffing, Principal of North Newton Junior-Senior High, opened with accolades for the fall sports teams. He is proud of the increased school spirit he sees which positively affects school culture. Coffing additionally shared that there has been a police officer present at the school which is also making a positive impact. Senator Brown visited the economics classroom and engaged the students with a government perspective. The Junior-Senior High is working on a comprehensive improvement plan which at the current stage involves identifying the gaps. NWEA standardized testing has helped in identifying areas of need for academic advancements. Coffing expressed appreciation to his staff and recognized Dr. Rowe for her involvement in this process.
Dr. Cathy Rowe, Superintendent, is impressed with the collaboration and improved relations amongst members of the school community. She touched on some overall goals for the corporation which include high academic achievement, increased enrollment and attendance, and celebrations of success. She would like to see growth percentages match or exceed the Indiana Department of Education averages for all stakeholders. Dr. Rowe is in the schools, meeting the students and staff members, and building those important relationships.
Other business items approved at the North Newton School Board meeting on Monday, Oct. 14th were the calendars for next year which include two teacher work days at the beginning of the school year, appropriation transfers for cosmetic repairs and equipment, and school improvement plans for each building.
Kathy Haas praised Craig Redlin and the wonderful job he is doing with the music department at North Newton. She mentioned that the recent band trip to Crown Point was a great experience for the kids. For merging three positions into one with the music instruction, it seems to be working well for the students and the instructor.
Student spotlights this month were Andrijana Barron, 6th grader at Lake Village; Saraya Nava, Lincoln; Shelby Neeley, 6th grader at Morocco; Jackson Alexander and Heidi Smotherman, North Newton Jr High; Aricka Clemons and Elijah Drenth, North Newton Sr. High. Andrijana goes out of her way to be helpful and kind to classmates and to others in general. Mrs. Negri said that Andrijana is motivated by a positive disposition and the desire for warm and pleasant interactions. Ms. Koselke nominated Saraya because she said the world is a better place with Saraya in it. Saraya is responsible, helps others both academically and socially, models good behavior, and has a good sense of humor. Both Mrs. Lawbaugh and teacher, Mrs. Warren, mentioned how exemplary Shelby’s respectfulness is. Shelby is also a good listener and good student role model. Jackson was nominated for his leadership and kindness. He is helpful to peers in a genuine manner which puts them at ease with him. Heidi is also helpful to classmates and is a conscientious and hard-working student. Aricka was nominated for her outstanding artistic abilities. She is also a good writer and a humble dedicated student. Elijah demonstrates helpfulness to others, even to competitors. He is loyal, charismatic, and caring which draws others to him.