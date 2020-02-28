KENTLAND — Newton County Clerk Jessica Firkins reminds voters that absentee voting will begin in her office on April 7, 2020 at 8: 00 a.m. and continue through 12:00 noon on May 4, 2020. Persons out of the county on Election Day or who are confined or caring for a confined person may vote via an absentee ballot. For those wanting to vote absentee in person at the Courthouse, the absentee voting board will be available Monday through Friday 8:00 am until 4:00 pm beginning April 7, 2020.
Additionally, if a voter is voting Absentee in person at the Courthouse touchscreen only will be available. If you are wanting an actual Paper Ballot you will need to request an Absentee Ballot be mailed to you.
The Clerk’s office will also be open on the following Saturdays, April 24, 2020 and May 2, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon for absentee voting.
Persons may also vote absentee ballot by traveling board or by mail. Anyone desiring an absentee ballot or who have questions regarding their voter registration may contact the Newton County Clerk’s Office at 219-474-6081 ext. 1100 during normal business hours.