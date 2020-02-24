KENTLAND — The Town of Kentland is just one lease agreement away from having its own nutrition site/senior center.
Newton County Community Services Director Holly Porter informed the Kentland Town Council at its regular meeting Feb. 19 that everything has been approved by her board and the state to move forward to finalizing a lease agreement for the Kentland Depot to become a nutrition site/senior center.
Porter added that she is looking at the second quarter of this year for the site to be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“This will be a huge plus for the community,” said Councilmember Mike Rowe.
The site would provide coffee, activities, and games, as well as nutritional education, while the food would come from the Meals on Wheels program.
Just recently a Kentland Park Board program called the Kentland Coffee Club started on Wednesday mornings at the Depot for seniors. Porter said that the program could continue and would be welcomed by the nutrition site/senior.
In other news, Tom Sondgerath spoke to the council to file a complaint about the property at 306 W. Seymour. He said he has tried to contact the property owners but has had no luck. “The building is falling down and the debris is damaging our vehicles (at Emerson Sondgerath car dealership),” said Sondgerath. “We are trying to acquire the property and if we do, we would demolish the home.”
The town council informed Sondgerath that the town’s building commissioner will look at the home and determine the next steps to be taken.
Town Attorney Pat Ryan informed the council that the Opportunity Zone task force recently had a market analysis conducted on the feasibility of a senior living facility in town.
“The analysis came back favorable,” said Ryan. “The study said a 28-unit facility with a possible expansion of two more four-unit wings on a 4-6 acre footprint would be ideal for Kentland.”