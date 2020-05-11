BROOK — Roy Cooper, lifelong Brook resident, celebrated his 90th birthday with a drive-by birthday party on Saturday, May 2, 2020. A birthday open house had been scheduled for that weekend, but had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place. Roy’s family decided to do the next best thing by inviting friends and neighbors to drive by and wish him a happy birthday. Many even drove by on their antique tractors. Each guest received a birthday cupcake topped with cow-shaped sprinkles to complete the festivities.
After graduating from Ball State University, Cooper taught school in Michigan for 2 years before returning to Brook to farm the family farm. He also milked cows for 30 years. Roy married Avalynne Warner in 1957. They have two sons, Bill of Lexington, Kentucky, and Gary who now farms the family farm.
Cooper has contributed much to this community through his involvement in Rural Youth, Farm Bureau, REMC, the Newton County Fair, and the Brook United Methodist Church.