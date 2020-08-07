GOODLAND — The annual music festival that raises money to help area veterans is going on as planned as four crowd favorite tribute bands will highlight the stage at the 7th annual Goodstock – Operation Restoring Hope Music Festival Aug. 15 at Foster Park.
"I feel this lineup of bands is one our best to be put together for Goodstock," said event organizer Dillon Hall. "We have four great tribute bands and I think the variety of music will flow really well together."
Goodstock – Operation Restoring Hope Music Festival is a community effort to raise money for Mary T. Klinker Veterans Resource Center in Lafayette, and the Newton and Jasper County Veterans Assistance Fund.
Gates open at 1 p.m. CT with the opening ceremonies kicking off at 1:30.
Blue Sky, The Allman Brother tribute band will be the opening act, followed by The System, a Bob Seger tribute at 4 p.m.
The two co-headlining acts are Creedence Revived, a CCR tribute, and Mellencougar, a John Mellencamp tribute band. Creedence Revived starts at 6, followed by Mellencougar at 8.
"Every one of these bands is a headliner band," added Hall. "They each appeal to a lot of people, and I'm excited it should be a great event."
In between each band, there will be guest speakers ranging from veterans and representatives from different Veteran Organizations including Jim Logston President of Mary T. Klinker Veterans Resource Center.
The event will of course encourage social distancing and there will be plenty of handwashing and sanitizing stations throughout Foster Park.
"The park is large enough to allow for social distancing so I don't feel like that will be an issue," said Hall.
General Admission is $20 a person, preferred seating is $30, and children 10 and under get in free.
Tickets can be purchased locally at:
Goodland
Ron and Jo's, Tom's Barber Shop, First Financial, and the Goodland Town Hall
Kentland
Kentland Bank and Murphy's Food King
Remington
Remington IGA and Bob and Connie's
For preferred seating tickets call 219-208-0659.
Also taking place Aug. 15 is the 4th annual Goodstock Flag Escort Ride. Registration is at 7 a.m. with kickstands up at 9. Cost is $20 for a single rider and $30 per couple and includes admission to Goodstock.