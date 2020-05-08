National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6th and ends on May 12th, Florence Nightingale's birthday, and has been supported and promoted by the American Nurses Association (ANA) since 1896. The theme for National Nurses Week in 2020 is Compassion, Expertise, Trust. The American Nurse Association (ANA) Enterprise is the family of organizations that is composed of the American Nurses Association (ANA), the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), and the American Nurses Foundation. The ANA Enterprise announced its intent earlier this year to celebrate the contributions of nurses as the world recognizes 2020 as the “Year of the Nurse.” This year is like no other, as countries all over the world will acknowledge the contributions of nurses and nursing to the health of their communities.
Today we live in a world suffering from a serious public health risk. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) responded to the pandemic of respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus (abbreviated “COVID-19”) that easily spreads from person to person. Daily COVID-19 pandemic reports often focus on the impact it has on healthcare providers providing 24/7 front line care and recognizes the essential role of the nurse as part of the healthcare team. The virus does not differentiate who will live and who will die, nor does it predict the next person to be diagnosed, nor does it differentiate you by profession. COVID-19 has not spared the bedside healthcare team.
By all reports there is no ‘official’ end in sight, and it may be some time before all facts specific to the COVID-19 pandemic are known. It is too soon to know the overall physical complications for survivors of COVID-19. We hear from epidemiologists, infectious disease experts, collect scientific data, yet everything we ‘need to know about surviving COVID-19’ is unknown and potentially not available for the near future. The virus will however differentiate a permanent historical marker by the significance it has on everyone’s day in a life struggling to survive that includes learning to respect the impact of the COVID -19 pandemic
Recognition must be given all special individuals that stepped up not only in our community but across the U.S., making and donating cloth masks and other forms of personal protective equipment (PPE) items. These special individuals only asked to be kept in our prayers as they made and donated their time, materials and talents to help with the pandemic.
All states were facing a nursing shortage long before the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of registered nurses (RN’s) in the U.S. today decreases faster than it increases. Pre-pandemic, the U.S. was projected to experience a shortage of RNs that would grow significantly as ‘Baby Boomer’s age and the need for health care grows. Nursing programs across the country are struggling to expand capacity to meet the rising demand for care given the national move toward healthcare reform. Fortunately, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is working with nursing programs and organizations, policy makers, and the media to bring attention to this healthcare concern.
Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics’, a RN is listed among the top occupations in terms of job growth through 2026. The RN workforce is expected to grow (from 2.9 million in 2016) to 3.4 million in 2026, an increase of 438,100 or 15%. The Bureau also notes 203,700 new RNs are needed each year through 2026 to fill newly created positions and to replace retiring nurses. Data specific to nursing and healthcare providers will likely be collected and reported post COVID-19 pandemic and may significantly impact the numbers of available experienced nurses and the acuity of a nursing shortage.
Per the ANA President, nurses are the largest group of health care professionals in the U.S. and a trusted profession, nurses are with patients 24/7 and from the beginning of life to the end. Nurses practice in all healthcare settings and are filling new roles to meet the increased demand for health and health care services. Despite the major role nurses play in health care delivery and community outreach, there are opportunities to increase understanding of the value of nursing practice and expand investment in education, research, and increase the numbers of nurses who serve in leadership positions.
Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, there was recognition of the extensive range of nursing roles throughout the U.S. Early 2020 the ANA Enterprise expanded National Nurses Week, traditionally celebrated from May 6 to May 12 each year to a month-long celebration in May. The governing body of the World Health Organization (WHO) followed by declaring 2020 the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, to recognize the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth. This provides opportunities to recognize nurse leaders globally, raise the visibility of the nursing profession in policy dialogue, and invests in the development and increased capacity of the nursing workforce. They want to raise recognition of the nursing profession and focus on nurses leading efforts to improve health and health care.
Nurses week took a long time to gain recognition and eventually evolved into national recognition of the nursing profession, supported by countless nurses, nursing groups and legislators. Nurses are persistent however, as evidenced by the history of National Nurses Week. History supports specific dates and individuals responsible for recognition a need to honor the nursing profession, and are as follows:
1953 Dorothy Sutherland of the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare sent a proposal to President Eisenhower to proclaim a "Nurse Day" in October of the following year. The proclamation was never made.
1954 National Nurse Week was observed from October 11 - 16. The year of the observance marked the 100th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's mission to Crimea. Representative Frances P. Bolton sponsored the bill for a nurse week. Apparently, a bill for a National Nurse Week was introduced in the 1955 Congress, but no action was taken. Congress discontinued its practice of joint resolutions for national weeks of various kinds.
1972 Again a resolution was presented by the House of Representatives for the President to proclaim "National Registered Nurse Day." It did not occur.
1974 In January of that year, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) proclaimed that May 12 would be "International Nurse Day." (May 12 is the birthday of Florence Nightingale.) Since 1965, the ICN has celebrated "International Nurse Day."
1974 In February of that year, a week was designated by the White House as National Nurse Week, and President Nixon issued a proclamation.
1978 New Jersey Governor Brendon Byrne declared May 6 as "Nurses Day." Edward Scanlan, of Red Bank, N.J., took up the cause to perpetuate the recognition of nurses in his state. Mr. Scanlan had this date listed in Chase's Calendar of Annual Events. He promoted the celebration on his own.
1981 ANA, along with various nursing organizations, rallied to support a resolution initiated by nurses in New Mexico, through their Congressman, Manuel Lujan, to have May 6, 1982, established as "National Recognition Day for Nurses."
1982 In February, the ANA Board of Directors formally acknowledged May 6, 1982 as "National Nurses Day." The action affirmed a joint resolution of the United States Congress designating May 6 as "National Recognition Day for Nurses."
1982 President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation on March 25, proclaiming "National Recognition Day for Nurses" to be May 6, 1982.
1990 The ANA Board of Directors expanded the recognition of nurses to a week-long celebration, declaring May 6 - 12, 1991, as National Nurses Week.
1993 The ANA Board of Directors designated May 6 - 12 as permanent dates to observe National Nurses Week in 1994 and in all subsequent years.
1996 The ANA initiated "National RN Recognition Day" on May 6, 1996, to honor the nation's indispensable registered nurses for their tireless commitment 365 days a year. The ANA encourages its state and territorial nurses’ associations and other organizations to acknowledge May 6, 1996 as "National RN Recognition Day."
1997 The ANA Board of Directors, at the request of the National Student Nurses Association, designated May 8 as National Student Nurses Day.
Prior to the pandemic people experienced nurses at the bedside in hospital emergency rooms; operating rooms; recovery rooms; delivery rooms; doctor offices; skilled nursing facilities; dialysis centers; hospice; home health; the list is long. The difference today is not all nurses are recognizable due to required PPE. What remains constant is the nurse-patient ‘eye/voice’ recognition. There are news reports of COVID-19 patients who recover and are extremely grateful they ‘heard’ nurses talking to them.
Nurses dedicate their lives advocating for the patients entrusted to their care; they see individuals at their best and worst of times, spending more time at work then at home. As nurses retire, their years of service often transfers to involvement with a Nurses Honor Guard (NHG). Nurses deserve the utmost respect, especially at the time of their death. Consisting of active and retired nurses who volunteer their time, members of a Nurse Honor Guard help to bring peace to the deceased nurse’s mourners during the time of loss.
The Nurse’s Honor Guard recognizes nursing is not just a job, it is a calling. Nurses share a unique understanding of what it means to be a nurse, so when first introduced to this area, nurses volunteered and took part. Our Nurse Honor Guard is an organization that recognizes and honors men and women who have dedicated their lives to the nursing profession. Area nurses, hospitals, funeral homes, nursing facilities and nursing programs were contacted by letter introducing our area NHG. Indiana is fortunate to have a well-organized Statewide NHG represented by 14 individual NHG groups throughout Indiana. Monthly conference calls are held to maintain the level of consistency, provides network opportunities across Indiana, is represented by counties, and have identified a contact person for each Indiana NHG region. Indiana plans an annual Statewide NHG meeting for NHG groups that is well attended.
The Indiana-Illinois Nurse Honor Guard (NHG) invites more nurse volunteers to participate and honor nurses. A NHG provides a volunteer opportunity to participate with the NHG, and invite NHG referrals for a nurse tribute/NHG service. When the NHG attends a funeral of a fellow nurse, it is not uncommon that people are brought to tears. It is an honor and privilege to honor a fellow nurse and families appreciate an NHG presence in their time of grief.
Services offered by the Nurse Honor Guard
NHG members are available to participate at a nurse’s service or funeral. Guard members can perform a number of services upon the family’s request. Including the following:
- Attend all services wearing traditional white uniforms.
- Stand guard at the nurse’s casket or simply provide a presence at the visitation service or both.
- Recite “A Nurse’s Prayer” and “Nurses Tribute” at the funeral or during a special service.
- Preset the Florence Nightingale nursing lamp to the family.
- Place a white rose on the nurse’s casket at the end of the service, signifying the nurse’s devotion to his or her profession.
Our NHG serves any registered nurse or licensed practical nurse whose service or funeral is within a reasonable distance. Active and retired registered and licensed practical nurses, and student nurses are eligible to join as NHG volunteers. An NHG is all volunteer and members respond to individual requests pending their availability. To request a NHG tribute, volunteer to join or request additional information (form your own NHG), please contact Susan McCarty, RN, at (517) 285-0056 or e-mail: mccartys53@gmail.com.