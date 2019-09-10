WATSEKA - Watseka Police are investigating an armed robbery in Watseka.
The incident happened at about 9:48 a.m. at Iroquois Farmers State Bank in Watseka.
Chief Jeremy Douglas said police responded to the bank after getting the call and were able to talk with witnesses and review surveillance footage.
Witnesses gave police a brief description of the robber, noting that he was wearing a gray wig and gray fake beard and a black jacket.
He is said to be about 6'3" and in his 40s.
Douglas said that the man fled the scene to the north on foot. During review of surveillance video, he said, police saw the man running to what is believed to be a Buick LeSabre and left the area.
He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Unit 9 School District is reporting on it's Facebook page that all schools are on a soft lockdown as a precaution due to the bank robbery.
"All children are safe and will remain indoors for the duration of the lockdown", reads the post.
Several squad cars have been at Iroquois Farmers State Bank for a couple of hours.