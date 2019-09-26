MOROCCO - A warrant executed for failure to appear resulted in two additional arrests for meth possession and neglect of a dependent.
According to the Newton Sheriff's Department, on Sept. 24, at approximately 8:25 p.m. sheriff deputies and Morocco Police were serving a warrant on Leonard Goetz, 20 of Morocco for two outstanding failures to appear for driving while suspended and leaving the scene.
Due to observations made by the officers during the execution of the warrants, a drug investigation was conducted.
As a result, Goetz was arrested along with Austin L. Nelson, 24, and Savanna F. Goetz, 22. Nelson was arrested on probable cause for possession of Methamphetamine and neglect of a Dependent, while Savanna was booked on probable cause for possession of Methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent, and possession of paraphernalia.
Assisting agencies were DNR Conservation, Drug Task Force, Brook Police, Newton County Dispatch and Newton County Sheriff’s Reserves.