WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Chicago man has been arrested for possession of drugs and other charges after a traffic stop turned into a foot pursuit Aug. 18.
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 18 around 4:24 p.m. while on patrol of the area of US 41 and CR 600 South (two miles south of Morocco), Sergeant Chris Wilson conducted a traffic stop on a tan SUV for a moving violation. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected coming from the interior.
Sergeant Wilson identified the driver of the vehicle as 44 year old Dennis L. Walker of Chicago. Walker was asked to step from the vehicle. While speaking with Sergeant Wilson outside of the vehicle, Walker fled on foot southbound on US 41 while throwing unknown objects from his pant pockets. After a brief foot pursuit Walker was taken into custody.
Approximately 67 grams of suspected MDMA/Ecstasy were recovered in multiple packages. Walker was placed under arrest and transported to the Newton County Jail where he was booked on probable cause on the followiong charges:
-Dealing in Schedule I Controlled Substance (Level 2 Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance (A Misd.)
-Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)
-Resisting Law Enforcement (A Misd.)