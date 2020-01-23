JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office took a Thayer man into custody this week after he was charged with holding a woman against her will in his vehicle in November.
Jamie L. Nitcher, 45, was arrested on a warrant in the evening hours of Sunday, Jan. 19 and taken to the Jasper County Detention Center.
According to police, during the afternoon hours of Nov. 4, 2019, JCSO officers received a call that a female victim was being held against her will in a vehicle driven by Nitcher. County deputies were able to locate the vehicle in the intersection of State Road 10 and State Road 110 in DeMotte, but when a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Nitcher fled westbound on State Road 10 into Newton County.
After a short pursuit into a private drive near the state road, Nitcher jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The female victim, meanwhile, was found safe in the car.
Police were unable to find Nitcher after a search of the immediate area. An unmanned ariel vehicle (UAV) was also used.
Nitcher was found two months later on a warrant that was issued Nov. 15. He was charged with criminal confinement with a vehicle used (Level 5 Felony), resisting law enforcement (Level 6 Felony), habitual traffic offender (Level 6 Felony) and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the DeMotte Police Department, Indiana State Police and the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for assisting with this incident.