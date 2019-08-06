SHELDON - A 17-year-old girl is dead and a Sheldon man is charged with first degree murder after police were called to a disturbance in Sheldon yesterday afternoon.
Arthur C. Jensen, 49, is charged with homicide - first degree murder in the death. The deceased's name has not been released at this time.
According to information from the Iroquois County Sheriff's Police, deputies were called to 315 W. Main in Sheldon at 4:13 p.m. Aug. 5 for a disturbance.
A deputy arrived and investigated the disturbance, speaking with several residents in the area. Sheldon Police arrived and made contact with Jensen and taken into custody. Police say the girl was found inside the residence "shortly thereafter".
Jensen is being held at the jail pending a court appearance and police say the investigation is ongoing.
Also responding to the scene were members of the Iroquois County Coroner's Office, Sheldon and Riverside EMS, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit and Iroquois County States Attorney's Office.