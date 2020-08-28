KENTLAND — A local Methamphetamine distributor arrested in April during an investigation by the Newton County Drug Task Force (U.N.I.T.) was sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to drug charges.
Curtis Eugene Allen, 45, of Roselawn, was sentenced on August 19, to eight years incarceration to the Indiana Department of Corrections for dealing methamphetamine. The sentencing was enhanced by 10 years for his habitual offender status. Allen will be able to serve the last eight years in work release if eligible.
Allen was arrested April 22, 2019, after he sold methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in the parking lot of the Fair Oaks Farms Dairy located in Newton County.
The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Indiana State Police and Jasper County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division.
Elected Newton County Prosecutor Jeffrey Drinski stated, “Since taking office in 2011, I have diligently pursued habitual enhancements for career criminals such as Curtis Allen as I said I would during my first campaign”.