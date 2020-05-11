May 5
Julie Ann Scheeringa, 32 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated — refusal (Class A Misd.), and unlawful possession or use of a legend drug or precursor (Level 6 Felony).
May 8
Montrell Krashawn Hamilton, 35 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle with Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite (Class C Misd.), resisting law enforcement — using vehicle or draw or using a deadly weapon (Level 6 Felony), and reckless driving (Class C Misd.).
May 9
Carl Hayes Clark, 55 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more. (Class A Misd.).