JAN 27
BENJAMIN THOMAS LIGHT, 23 of Chicago, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RECKLESS DRIVING, ( A Class C Misd.).
ASHLEY LYNN TIERNAN, 31 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA ( A Class C Misd.).
KEVIN LEE STOLTER, 42 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA/HASHOIL/HASHISH OR SALVIA ( A Class A Misd.).
WILLIAM RAYMOND TESKY, 21, of Terre Haute, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for POSSESSION OF METHANPHETAMINE –AT LEAST 5 BUT LESS THAN 10 GRAMS ( A Level 4 Felony) DEALING IN METHAMPHETAMINE ( A Level 2 Felony).
MELISSA CAROLYN PRUDEN, 20 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for for POSSESSION OF METHANPHETAMINE –AT LEAST 5BUT LESS THAN 10 GRAMS ( A Level 4 Felony) POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA/HASHOIL/HASHISH OR SALVIA- PRIOR CONVICTION ( A Class B Misd.), and POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA ( A Class C Misd.) VISITING A COMMON NUSIANCE ( A Class B Misd.).
TRAVIS EDWARD HOFMEYER, 37 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE – AT LEAST 5 BUT LESS THAN 10 GRAMS, ( A Level 6 Felony), POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA/HASHOIL/HASHISH OR SALVIA ( A Class B Misd.), and POSSESSON OF PARAPHERNALIA ( A Class C Misd.) VISITING A COMMON NUISANCE ( A Class B Misd.).
ARTURO HOSE MARTINEZ, 26 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE – AT LEAST 5 BUT LESS THAN 10 GRAMS, ( A Level 6 Felony), POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA/HASHOIL/HASHISH OR SALVIA ( A Class B Misd.) POSSESSON OF PARAPHERNALIA ( A Class C Misd.), and MAINTAINING A COMMON NUISANCE ( A Level 6 Felony).
JAN 28
MICHAEL ANTHONY CAYWOOD, 19, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RECKLESS DRIVING, ( A Class C Misd.).
JEFFEREY CURTIS MOORE, 38 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – FAILURE TO APPEAR ON HEARING FOR RULE TO SHOW CAUSE.
HOLLY ANN PAOLONE, 35 was arrested, by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT- NEGLECT OF A DEPENDANT, ( A Level 6 Felony).
JORE EDUARDO LEO-TORES 26, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATOR NEVER LICENSED, ( A Class C Misd.).
JAN 30
HENRY BEE SAGO, 47 of Danville, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT FTA FOR RULE TO SHOW CAUSE.
TIMOTHY MATTHEW MCINTIRE, 31 of Monee, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA/HASHOIL/HASHISH OR SALVIA ( A Class B Misd.) POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA ( A Class C Misd.).
JASON JOHN TAYLOR , 41 of Mokena, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OR USE OF A LEGEND DRUG OR PRECURSOR, ( A Level 6 Felony), and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA/HASHOIL/HASHISH OR SALVIA ( A Class C Misd.).
JAN 31
KYRA LEE ALLIS, 31 was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for MAINTAINING A COMMON NUISANCE ( A Level 6 Felony), POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA ( A Class C Misd.), POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE ( A Level 6 Felony), and UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OR USE OF A LEGEND DRUG OR PRECURSOR ( A Level 6 Felony).
KYLE DEAN WHITE, 31 of Lowell, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for VISITING A COMMON NUISANCE ( A Class B Misd.), TRAFFICKING WITH AN INMATE-CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DEADLY WEAPON, CELL PHONE, ( A Level 5 Felony), and UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OR USE OF A LEGEND DRUG ( A Level 6 Felony).
JEREMY CARL SCOTT, 36 of Danville, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for VISITNG A COMMON NUISANCE,( A Class B Misd), POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA ( A Class C Misd.), and POSSESSION OF MEHTAMPHETAMINE ( A Level 6 Felony).
JOHN FRANCES LANE, 43 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT, ( A Class B Misd.).
FEB 1
SHAHARIAN PERCEL CLARK, 23 of Kankakee, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT ( A Class A Misd).