JAN 13
ANDREW JORDAN KEPCHAR, 29 of Crown Point, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED CAUSING DEATH, ( A Level 3 Felony).
JAN 14
ANTHONY LEON GLANCY, 21 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for BATTERY, (A Class B Misd.) STRANGULATION (A Level 6 Felony) INTERFERENCE WITH REPORTING A CRIME ( A Class A Misd.).
EDWARD SETH DUNN, 22 of Kentland was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY ( A Level 6 Felony).
JAN 15
JUSTIN RICHARD HANINGER, 27 of Crown Point, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT FAILURE TO APPEAR ORIG CHARGE POSS OF A SYRINGE AND VISITING A COMMON NUISANCE ( A Level 6 Felony).
JAN 16
NICHOLAS WAYNE DAVENPORT, 30 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT ( A Class B Misd.).
STEPHEN ALLEN ZERBY, 25 of Lafayette was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – FTA ORIGINAL CHARGE FAILURE TO RETURN TO LAWFUL DETENTION, and ( A Level 6 Felony) WARRANT- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR STATUS HEARING.
TAE IK KIM, 36 of Seheung-si was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RECKLESS DRIVNG ( A Class C Misd.).
MICHELE RENEE CARTER, 45 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT T0 FAILURE TO APPEAR (A Class B Misd.).
JAN 17
ARTHUR RAYMOND BURCHETT, 40 of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATOR NEVER LICENSED, (A Class C Misd.).
KIMBERLY BANKS, 55 of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA/HASH OIL/HASHISH OR SALVIA ( A Class B Misd.).
KHALEEL BRANDON WATKINS, 23 of Lansing, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA/HASH OIL/HASHISH OR SALVIA ( A Class B Misd.), and OPERATOR NEVER LICENSED.
JAN 18
BRETT DWAYNE RUSSEL, 34 of Greenwood, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT –FTA ( A Class A Misd.) WARRANT – FTA (A Class A Misd.).
JAN 19
DANNY LEE HAMMOND, 40 of Stockland, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DOMESTIC BATTERY – STRANGULATION ( A Level 6 Felony), DOMESTIC BATTERY- ( A Level 6 Felony) and INVASION OF PRIVACY –PRIOR CONVICTION ( A Level 6 Felony).
JAN 20
RICHARD EUGENE WEBBER, 32 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT- THEFT OF A FIREARM, ( A Level 6 Felony),
ANTHONY TYLOR REYNOLDS, 23 of Morocco, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – FAILURE TO APPEAR ( A Class A Misd.),
JAN 21
DOUGLAS AUSTIN BROWN, 20 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DEALING IN MARIJUANA/HASH OIL/HASHISH OR SALVIA ( A Class A Misd.) POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA ( A Class C Misd.), and POSSESSION MARIJUANA/HASH OIL/HASHISH OR SALVIA ( A Class B Misd.).
JAN 22
KEVIN LEE STOLTER, 42 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for POSSESSION (MARIJUANA/HASH OIL/HASHISH OR SALVIA ( A Class B Misd.) , and POSSESSION OF SCHEULE I,II, III OR IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, ( A Class A Misd).
JONATHAN XAVIER HALL, 19, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RECKLESS DRIVING, OPERATING WITHOUT A LICENSE ( A Class C Misd.).
JAN 23
DAIYANNA LANEE WILSON, 18 of Crown Point, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – FTA ORIGINAL CHARGE RECKLESS DRIVING ( A Class C Misd).
JAN 25
HEATHER NICOLE SNOOK, 33 of Demotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for PUBLIC INTOXICATION ( A Class B Misd.).
DUSTIN FRANK FREELY, 51 of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED W /PRIOR ( A Level 6 Felony), and LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT ( A Class B Misd).
JERREMY ALAN COOPER, 34 of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED ( A Class C Misd).
JAN 26
RUSSELL FRANCIS TURNER, 36 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA ( A Class C Misd.), POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA/HASH OIL/HASHISH OR SALVIA ( A Class B Misd), and POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE ( A Level 6 Felony).