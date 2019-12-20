NC Arrests

Dec. 17

Kashawna Etarsha Lockett, 30 of Gary, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended with a prior (Class A Misd.), and reckless driving (Class C Misd.)

Dec. 19

Kurtis Max Vestey, 25 of Monticello, was by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear (Level 6 Felony).

Tags