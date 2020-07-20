JULY 6
BRANDON JAMES HOLLIDAY, 33 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – ATTEMPTED BURGLARY (Level 5 Felony), and RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT (Level 6 Felony).
JULY 7
NICHOLAS ADAM RADICK, 37 of Lowell, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF SYRINGE (Level 6 Felony).
JULY 9
BRANDON LEE DICKSON, 31 of Monticello, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for BACK FOR COURT.
JULY 10
CARLOS ROBERTO RIVAS, 30 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for VIOLATION OF PROBATION, a Class B Felony.
SPENCER ALLEN TOMPKINS, 33 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for VIOLATION OF PROBATION, a Level 5 Felony.
FRANSISCO REYES, 41 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – RESIDENTIAL ENTRY, a Level 6 Felony and WARRANT – BATTERY, a Class B Misd.
JULY 12
JOSEPH CHRISTOPHER DAFCIK, 46 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT, a Class A Misd.
JULY 16
HOLLY RENEE DAVENPORT, 32 of Goodland, was arrested by the Brook Police Dept. for DOMESTIC BATTERY – COMMITTED IN PRESENCE OF CHILD LESS THAN 16 YEARS (Level 6 Felony).
CARLOS ROBERTO RIVAS, 30 of Brook, was arrested by the Brook Police Dept. for OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED (Class C Misd.) and DOMESTIC BATTERY – COMMITTED IN PRESENCE OF CHILD LESS THAN 16 YEARS (Level 6 Felony).
JULY 17
ANTHONY WILLIAM NOEL, 33 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for INVASION OF PRIVACY (Class A Misd.).
JULY 18
DEREK WILLIAM RILEY, 32 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DOMESTIC BATTERY (Class A Misd.) and INVASION OF PRIVACY (Class A Misd.).
MARK DUBY, 43 of Papineau, IL, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED WITH REFUSAL (Class A Misd.).