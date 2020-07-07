July 2
RICHARD EUGENE WEBBER, 33 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – FAILURE TO APPEAR (Level 6 Felony), and WARRANT – LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (Class B Misd.).
TAYLOR LEIGH SPURGEON, 32 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for STRANGULATION (Level 6 Felony) and DOMESTIC BATTERY (Class A Misd.).
July 3
RONALD AARON HURD, 29 of Goodland, was arrested by the Goodland Police Dept. for INVASION OF PRIVACY (Class A Misd.).
WADE ALLEN NAGY, 29 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for HABITUAL TRAFFIC VIOLATOR (Level 6 Felony).
July 4
DUANE HENDREX, 55 of Braindwood, IL, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RECKLESS DRIVING (Class C Misd.) and RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT – USES VEHICLE OR DRAWS OR USES DEADLY WEAPON (Level 6 Felony).
July 5
GARRETT PHILLIP SIPICH, 22 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT – USES VEHICLE OR DRAWS OR USES DEADLY WEAPON (Level 6 Felony), RECKLESS DRIVING (Class C Misd.), and OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED (CLASS C Misd.).