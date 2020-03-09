MARCH 2
ORANU GINIGEME IBEKIE, 56 OF SCHRERVILLE was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED/SUSPENDED PRIOR (A Class a Misd.).
MARCH 4
RONNIE WAYNE THOMAS, 64 of was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED REFUSAL ( A Class A Misd.)
GARRETT VON TAYLOR, 29, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A SYRINGE ( A Level 6 Felony).
YALONG CAO, 20 of Chicago, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT –USES VEHICLE OR DRAWS OR USES DEADLY WEAPON ( A Level 6 Felony).
CHARLES LOUIS RYPEL, 27 of Schneider was arrested by (Other Agency). for PROBATION VIOLATION ( A Level 6 Felony).
RODNEY DEAN DYER, 61 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DOMESTIC BATTERY (A Class A Misd.), and STRANGULATION ( A Level 6 Felony).
MARCH 5
PAUL JACOB REESE, 23 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a WARRANT-DOMESTIC BATTERY ( Level 6 Felony), and on a WARRANT-INTERFERENCE WITH THE REPORTING OF A CRIME ( A Class A Misd.).
ANDREA SUE DILTS, 49 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DOMESTIC BATTERY ( A Class A Misd.), and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA/HASH OIL/HASHISH OR SALVIA ( A Class B Misd.).
MARCH 6
MICHAEL ANGELO JONES II, 52 of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for FTA ORIGINAL CHARGE POSSESSION OF COCAINE, and MAINTAINING A COMMON NUISANCE.
THOMAS JAMES WOOTEN, 39 OF West Lafayette was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT CHECK FRAUD, ( A Class A Misd.).
MARCH 7
COURTNEY DAWSON, 36, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED SUSP/PRIOR ( A Class A Misd)
JAMES PAUL LAWRENCE, 48 of Morocco was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DOMESTIC BATTERY (PRIOR).
PORSHAY JASMINE MAY, 24 of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED SUSP/PRIOR ( A Class A Misd.), and FALSE INFORMING ( Class A Misd.).
MARCIS AMMON-LARALL HARVILL, 24 of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATOR NEVER LICENSED ( A Class C Misd.).
MARCH 8
JESICA BARBOZA, 39 of Hammond, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED ( A Class C Misd.).
BRIAN MATTHEW DEETER, 34 of DeMotte was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DOMESTIC BATTERY, ( A Class A Misd.).