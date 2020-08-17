Aug. 11

Mitchell Riley Foster, 21 of Otterbein, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for false informing.

Aug. 12

Milton James Sykes, 40 of Kankakee, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear and perjury (Level 6 Felony).

Erik William Oliver, 37 of Remington, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for check fraud (Class A Misd.).

Kimberly Dawn Mann, 45 of Remington, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for check fraud (Class A Misd.).

Aug. 16

Thomas DeWayne Westray, 30 of Fowler, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for resisting law enforce3ment (Class A Misd.).

