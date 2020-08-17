Aug. 11
Mitchell Riley Foster, 21 of Otterbein, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for false informing.
Aug. 12
Milton James Sykes, 40 of Kankakee, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear and perjury (Level 6 Felony).
Erik William Oliver, 37 of Remington, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for check fraud (Class A Misd.).
Kimberly Dawn Mann, 45 of Remington, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for check fraud (Class A Misd.).
Aug. 16
Thomas DeWayne Westray, 30 of Fowler, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for resisting law enforce3ment (Class A Misd.).