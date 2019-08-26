August 19
William Edward Prichard, 29 of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a Level 5 Felony Warrant- Failure to Appear and a Level 6 Felony Warrant-Failure to Appear
Bryon Thomas Wilson, 27 of Sumava Resorts, was arrested by Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for domestic battery (Class A Misd.)
Christian Gabriel Thomas Hawkins, 23 of Sumava Resorts, was arrested by Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for strangulation (Level 6 Felony)
Tasha Danielle Wilson, 24 of Sumava Resorts, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for domestic battery (Class A Misd.)
August 20
John Floye Brogden, 36 of Covington, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for Class A. Misd. Driving While Suspended
August 22
Kregg Allen O’Connor, 34 of DeMotte, was arrested by Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. Level 6 Felony Warrant-Domestic Battery Level 6
August 24
Oscar Benietz, 32 of Austin, TX was arrested by Kentland Police Dept. on Class C Misd. Operator Never Licensed.
August 25
Logan Michael Maciejewski, 18 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Illegal Possession and Consumption of Alcohol (Class C Misd.)
Hunter Allen Kincaid, 18 of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept for Illegal Possession, and Consumption of Alcohol (Class C Misd.).
Jose Junior Martinez, 18 of Rensselaer was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. Illegal Possession, and Consumption of Alcohol Class C Misd.