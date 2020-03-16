NC Arrests

MARCH 11

JERMAIN LEDALE MOORE, 32 of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-FTA ORIGINAL CHARGE DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED.

MARCH 13

RICHARD SHANE PERRY, 39 of Brook was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DOMESTIC BATTERY ( A Class A Misd.), STRANGULATION (A Level 6 Felony), and INTERFERING WITH REPORTING A CRIME ( A Class A Misd.).

LIEUEN JOSEPH JENNINGS, 36 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, LESS THAN $750 ( A Class B Misd.)

MARCH 15

ALEC KYLE KOBE 21, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for BATTERY ( A Class B Misd.).

