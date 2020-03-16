MARCH 11
JERMAIN LEDALE MOORE, 32 of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-FTA ORIGINAL CHARGE DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED.
MARCH 13
RICHARD SHANE PERRY, 39 of Brook was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DOMESTIC BATTERY ( A Class A Misd.), STRANGULATION (A Level 6 Felony), and INTERFERING WITH REPORTING A CRIME ( A Class A Misd.).
LIEUEN JOSEPH JENNINGS, 36 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, LESS THAN $750 ( A Class B Misd.)
MARCH 15
ALEC KYLE KOBE 21, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for BATTERY ( A Class B Misd.).