Sept. 9
Milton Jay Miller, 39 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Theft (Level 6 Felony).
Sept. 12
Khalid Nathanial Jackson, 27 of Plainfield, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Warrant on Failure to Appear (Level 5 Felony).
Sept 13
David Wayne Goetz, 23 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. Drug Task Force for Resisting Law Enforcement – Uses vehicle or draws or uses deadly weapon (Level 6 Felony), Resisting Law Enforcement ( Class A Misd.) and on a warrant for Failure to Register as a sex offender (Level 6 Felony)
Lenette Louise Wilson, 27 of Lake Village, was arrested by Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Unlawful use or possession of a Legend Drug or Precursor (Level 6 Felony) Possession of Paraphernalia (Class C Misd.) Possession of Marijuana/Hash Oil/Hashish or Salvia (Class B Misd.), and Possession Schedule I,II, III, or IV Controlled Substance (Class A Misd.).
Sept. 15
Joseph Allen Powell, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Criminal Mischief (Class A Misd.).