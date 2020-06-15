JUNE 6
LEO ROBERT FARMER, 30 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for DISORDERLY CONDUCT (Class B Misd.), INTERFERENCE WITH REPORTING A CRIME, (Class A Misd.), OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, (Level 6 Felony), and NEGLECT OF A DEPENDANT, (Level 6 Felony.).
ROSE NICHOLE WATERS, 22 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, (Level 6 Felony), CHILD ABUSE/NEGLECT, (Class A Misd.), and POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, (Class C Misd.).
JUNE 7
SHAWN TYLER REYNOLDS, 38 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for WARRANT- FTA- NON-SUPPORT OF A DEPENDANT CHILD.
JUNE 8
IAN KORY KING, 44 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE-AT LEAST 5 BUT LESS THAN 10 GRAMS (Level 5 Felony), and UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A SYRINGE (Level 6 Felony).
MICHELLE EVON POSTAWA, 32 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A SYRINGE (Level 6 Felony), and POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (Level 6 Felony).
RONALD MICHAEL SPIZZIRRI, 29 of Brook, was arrested by the DRUG TASK FORCE for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED (SUSP/PRIOR) (Class A Misd.)
KYRA LEE ALLIS, 32 of Morocco, was arrested by the DRUG TASK FORCE for DEALING IN METHAMPHETAMINE (Level 3 Felony), and POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE ( Level 6 Felony).
JUNE 9
TATAYANA NICHOLE HEMPHILL, 23 of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-FALSE INFORMING (Class B Misd.).
ANN MARIE LOVELY, 25 of Mount Ayr, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-FTA NON SUPPORT OF A DEPENDANT, (Level 6 Felony)
JUNE 11
JAY MILTON MILLER, 40 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a WARRANT- NON SUPPORT OF A DEPENDENT, (Level 6 Felony).
JUNE 12
KEITH EVERTT HALL, 37 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for INVASION OF PRIVACY ( Class A Misd.).