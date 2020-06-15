NC Arrests

JUNE 6

LEO ROBERT FARMER, 30 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for DISORDERLY CONDUCT (Class B Misd.), INTERFERENCE WITH REPORTING A CRIME, (Class A Misd.), OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, (Level 6 Felony), and NEGLECT OF A DEPENDANT, (Level 6 Felony.).

ROSE NICHOLE WATERS, 22 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, (Level 6 Felony), CHILD ABUSE/NEGLECT, (Class A Misd.), and POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, (Class C Misd.).

JUNE 7

SHAWN TYLER REYNOLDS, 38 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for WARRANT- FTA- NON-SUPPORT OF A DEPENDANT CHILD.

JUNE 8

IAN KORY KING, 44 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE-AT LEAST 5 BUT LESS THAN 10 GRAMS (Level 5 Felony), and UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A SYRINGE (Level 6 Felony).

MICHELLE EVON POSTAWA, 32 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A SYRINGE (Level 6 Felony), and POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (Level 6 Felony).

RONALD MICHAEL SPIZZIRRI, 29 of Brook, was arrested by the DRUG TASK FORCE for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED (SUSP/PRIOR) (Class A Misd.)

KYRA LEE ALLIS, 32 of Morocco, was arrested by the DRUG TASK FORCE for DEALING IN METHAMPHETAMINE (Level 3 Felony), and POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE ( Level 6 Felony).

JUNE 9

TATAYANA NICHOLE HEMPHILL, 23 of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-FALSE INFORMING (Class B Misd.).

ANN MARIE LOVELY, 25 of Mount Ayr, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-FTA NON SUPPORT OF A DEPENDANT, (Level 6 Felony)

JUNE 11

JAY MILTON MILLER, 40 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a WARRANT- NON SUPPORT OF A DEPENDENT, (Level 6 Felony).

JUNE 12

KEITH EVERTT HALL, 37 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for INVASION OF PRIVACY ( Class A Misd.).