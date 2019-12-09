Dec. 2
Wessley Merriel Martin, 38, of Sumava Resorts was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear (Level 6 Felony), and Class C Misd.).
Michael Lewis Berry, 31, of Lake Village was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear (Class A Misd.).
Alisha Marie Jager, 23 of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for neglect of a dependent (Level 6 Felony).
Ricky Rafael Reyes, 38 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on warrant for failure to appear.
Dec. 3
Jennifer Lynn Carns, 33 of Hobart, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication (Class B Misd.), and unlawful possession or use of a legend drug or precursor (Level 6 Feony).
Dec. 6
Michael Brandon Pierson, 41 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement — uses vehicle or draw or uses deadly weapon (Level 6 Felony), operating while intoxicated with a refusal (Class A Misd.), Possession of paraphernalia (Class C Misd.), and possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance (Class A Misd.).