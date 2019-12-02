NOV 25
HENRY MICHAEL TURAN, 38 of Plainfield, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA/HASHOIL/HASHISH OR SALVIA (A Class A Misd.).
TIFFANY LILLLIAN-LOUCILLE WEBB, of Hoopeston, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED (SUSP/PRIOR) (A Class A Misd.).
NOV 29
ROBERT LEO FARMER, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED (A Class A Misd), RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT- USES VEHICLE OR DRAWS OR USES DEADLY WEAPON (A Level 6 Felony), RECKLESS DRIVING ( A Class C Misd.), and CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS ( A Level 6 Felony).