Sept. 23
BRYAN KEITH TUTLE, JR., 33 of Kentland was arrested by the Kentland Police Dept. for Domestic Battery (Class A Misd.).
Sept. 24
GREGORY LEE NANCE, 48 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept.for Failure to Enroll in Anger Management Classes on original charges of Domestic Battery Warrant (Level 5 Felony).
CASEY LYNN DUNN, 33, of DeMotte was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a court order serving sentence arrested (Level 6 Felony).
JOHN PUAL GARCIA, 53, of Griffith was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dep.t on a warrant for Failure to Appear (Class C Misd).
LEONARD FRANCIS GOETZ, 20 of Morocco was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant for Failure to Appear ( A Class A Misd).
AUSTIN LEE NELSON, 24 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony) and Neglect of a Dependent (Level 6 Felony).
SAVANAH FAITH GOETZ, 22 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Paraphernalia (Class A Misd) and Neglect of a Dependent (Level 6 Felony).
Sept. 26
MARHOUM QUSSAM , 27 of Terre Haute, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for Invasion of Privacy (Class A Misd).
Sept. 27
MICHAEL SCOTT STAGGS, 32 of Brook, was arrested by Kentland Police for Resisting Law Enforcement (Cass A Misd), Disorderly Conduct (Class B Misd.) battery, no injury, and victim is a public safety Official (Level 6 Felony).
Sept. 30
KENNETH STEVEN ROHRMAN, 27 of East Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Reckless Driving (Class C Misd) and Driving While Suspended (Class A Misd).