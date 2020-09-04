Aug. 31
JOSEPH CHRISTOPHER DAFICK, 46 of Kentland was arrested by the Kentland Police Dept for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED (susp/prior) (Class A Misd).
ALYSSYA RAE HERNANDEZ, 18 of Crown Point, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RECKLESS DRIVING (A Class C Misd) ILLEGAL POSSESSION, CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL (Class C Misd.)
Sept. 1
STARLA RAE LAREAU, 20 of Cedar Lake , was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for ILLEGAL CONSUMPTION OF AN ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE (Class C Misd).
MICHAEL ANTHONY URBANO, 55 of Blue Island, was arrested by the Kentland Police Dept. for RESIDENTIAL ENTRY (Level 6 Felony), CRIMINAL MISCHEIF, and (Class B Misd.) RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT (Class A Misd.).
Sept. 2
ASHLEY DANIELLE LEWIS, 33 of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH COURT (Level 6 Felony).
RICHARD LUCAS STANTON, 41 of Rensselaer was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED W/PRIOR ( Level 6 Felony).
BRIAN ASBERY ARNETT, 41 of Rensselaer was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED (Class A Misd.).
JOSHUA LEE BUTLER, 41 of Romney, IN was arrested by the Drug Task Force for POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE-AT LEAST 5 BUT LESS THAN 10 GRAMS (Level 6 Felony).