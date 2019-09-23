Sept. 16
Allen Eugene Blatz, 63 of Lake Station, was arrested by the Indiana State Police on Driving While Suspended (Susp/Prior) (Class A Misd.).
Apples Pearl Wanko, 29, of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on Possession of Paraphernalia (Class C Misd.), Possession of Marijuana/Hash Oil/Hashish or Salvia (Class B Misd.), and Identity Deception (Level 5 Felony).
Sept. 18
Michael John McGarrity, 28 of Crown Point, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Possession Schedule I,II,III or IV Controlled Substance ( A Class A Misd.) Possession of Paraphernalia (A Class C Misd) Dealing Schedule I, II, III Controlled Substance – at least twenty-eight grahams (Level 2 Felony).
Lorne Jay Cody Akins, 29 of West Lafayette, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Operator Never Licensed (A Class C Misd.).
Sept. 19
David Dewayne Ulm, of Rensselaer, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Driving While Suspended (Susp/Prior).
Sept. 21
Alejancdro Barrios Velazo, 27 of Cincinnati, OH was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on Operator Never Licensed (Class C Misd.).
Sept. 22
Nathan Robert Novak, 25, of Earl Park, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 (Class C Misd.).
Shawna Kay Robinson, 22 of Hanover Park was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Reckless Driving (Class C Misd.) Possession of Marijuana/Hash Oil/Hashish or Salvia (Class B Misd.).