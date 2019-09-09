Sept. 2
Clifford Kevin Clark, 30 of Lowell, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Operating a vehicle with and Ace of 0.15 or more (Class A Misd.).
James Joseph Stalioraitis, 21 of Alsip, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Reckless Driving (Class C Misd.), Possession of Paraphernalia (A Class C Misd), Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Level 5 Felony), and Possession of Schedule I, II , III or IV Controlled Substance (Class A Misd.).
Sept. 3
Christian Dean Seidelman, 40 of Aurora, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant for Burglary (Level 5 Felony), Theft (Level 6 Felony), and Criminal Trespass (Class A Misd.).
Richard Adam Swafford, 37 of Hammond, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant for Failure to comply with Court Order.
Sept. 4
Bobby Bea Gipson, 35 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant for Invasion of Privacy (Class A Misd).
Sept. 5
Russell Warren Simmons, 57 of Sumava Resorts, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for Driving while suspended, (Susp/Prior) (Class A Misd.).
Sept. 6
Desiree Dawn Cayton, 23, of Remington, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a Warrant for False Informing (Class B Misd.).