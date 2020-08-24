Aug. 18
Jonathan Xavier Hall, 19 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury (Class A Misd.).
Lawrence Joseph Minarik, 38 of San Pierre, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 Felony), and possession of cocaine or Schedule I or II narcotic drug (Level 6 Felony).
Tyler Blake Demski, 30 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more (Class A Misd.).
Aug. 20
Jason Scott Miller, 33 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Class A Misd.).
Aug. 21
Bryan Lee Kanedy, 29 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy (Class A Misd.).
Francisco Caraballo, 47 of West Lebanon, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operator never licensed (Class C Misd.).
Bill Wynn, 62 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for intimidation (Level 6 Felony), and disorderly conduct (Class A Misd.).
Aug. 23
Stormi Dawn Boyd, 22 of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear (Class A Misd.).