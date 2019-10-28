OCT 22
LEWIS MICHAEL BERRY, 31 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RESISITING LAW ENFORCEMENT, (A Class A Misd.) THEFT-LESS THAN $750 (A Class A Misd.)
CHARLES LOUIS RYPEL, 31 of Sumava Resorts was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for THEFT – LESS THAN $750 ( A Class A Misd) RESISITNG LAW ENFORCEMENT ( A Class A Misd.)
MAURICE ERVIN CARPENTER, 26, of Indianapolis, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT- FAILURE TO APPEAR
DYAN JANEE JESTER BERRY, 19 of West Lafayette, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAM JOSEPH HIPP, 21 of Morocco was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-POSSESSION OF MARUJUANA ( A Class B Misd.) WARRANT – POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA ( A Class C Misd.)
ROBERTO CARLOS GIRON-LEMUS, 18 of Brook, IN was arrested by the Brook Police Dept. for OPERATOR NEVER LICENSED ( A Class C Misd.)
OCT 23
DAVID RYNE KRONCKE, 35 of Merrillville, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED, ( A Class A Misd.) WARRANT – OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED, A Level 6 Felony)
OCT 24
SAUNDRA KAY HOWELL, 37 of Morocco was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for HABITUAL TRAFFIC VIOLATOR, (A Level 6 Felony)
OCT 25
LUCAS RICHARD STANTON, 31 of Kentland was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT, ( A Class B Misd.), and OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED (A Class A Misd.).
NATHAN DANIEL JANIA, 27 of Morocco was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WRECKLESS DRIVING ( A Class C Misd.)
OCT 27
JACK EDWARD HURD, 62 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-BATTERY ( A Class B Misd.)