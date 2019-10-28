OCT 22

LEWIS MICHAEL BERRY, 31 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RESISITING LAW ENFORCEMENT, (A Class A Misd.) THEFT-LESS THAN $750 (A Class A Misd.)

CHARLES LOUIS RYPEL, 31 of Sumava Resorts was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for THEFT – LESS THAN $750 ( A Class A Misd) RESISITNG LAW ENFORCEMENT ( A Class A Misd.)

MAURICE ERVIN CARPENTER, 26, of Indianapolis, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT- FAILURE TO APPEAR

DYAN JANEE JESTER BERRY, 19 of West Lafayette, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILLIAM JOSEPH HIPP, 21 of Morocco was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-POSSESSION OF MARUJUANA ( A Class B Misd.) WARRANT – POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA ( A Class C Misd.)

ROBERTO CARLOS GIRON-LEMUS, 18 of Brook, IN was arrested by the Brook Police Dept. for OPERATOR NEVER LICENSED ( A Class C Misd.)

OCT 23

DAVID RYNE KRONCKE, 35 of Merrillville, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED, ( A Class A Misd.) WARRANT – OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED, A Level 6 Felony)

OCT 24

SAUNDRA KAY HOWELL, 37 of Morocco was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for HABITUAL TRAFFIC VIOLATOR, (A Level 6 Felony)

OCT 25

LUCAS RICHARD STANTON, 31 of Kentland was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT, ( A Class B Misd.), and OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED (A Class A Misd.).

NATHAN DANIEL JANIA, 27 of Morocco was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WRECKLESS DRIVING ( A Class C Misd.)

OCT 27

JACK EDWARD HURD, 62 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-BATTERY ( A Class B Misd.)

