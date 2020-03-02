FEB 24
DAVID ZACHARY WILLIAMS, 28 of Fowler, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for POSSESSION AUTO THEFT ( A Level 6 Felony).
SABINO NICHOLAS HERNANDO, 60 was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE AFTER FOREFEITURE OF LICENSE FOR LIFE ( A Level 5 Felony).
FEB 25
KYRA LEE ALLIS, 31 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE-AT LEAST 5 BUT NOT LESS THAN 10 GRAMS ( A Level 5 Felony), and POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA (A Class A Misd.).