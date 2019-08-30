Aug. 26
Vincent Michael Ottenstroer, 40 of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for unlawful possession of syringe (Level 6 Felony).
Aug. 29
James Fredrich Koch, 52 of Sheldon, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia (Class C Misd.)
Mac Robert Leverenz, 24 of Danville, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of marijuana (Class B Misd.)
Gladys Nojoki Murage, 41, of Indianapolis, IN was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for resisting law enforcement, and uses vehicle or draws or uses deadly weapon (Level 6 Felony).