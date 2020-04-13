April 7
Daniel Jason Tayor, 35 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia (Class A Misd.), possession of cocaine or Schedule I or II narcotic drug (Level 6 Felony), and visiting a common nuisance (Class B Misd.).
Kristen Ashley Buchner, 38 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia (Class A Misd.), possession of a narcotic drug (Level 6 Felony), and maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 Felony).
April 11
Terry Duane Beedle, 39 of Mount Ayr, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (Class C Misd.).