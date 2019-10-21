OCT. 7
SALVADOR SCOTT LOPEZ MELENDEZ, 25 OF Remington was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for POSSESSION SCHEDULE I, II, III, IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, ( A Class A Misd) OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED (A Class A Misd).
OCT. 8
PATRICK JOSEPH RENK, 50, of Mt Ayr was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for SEXUAL MISCONCUCT WITH A MINOR ( A Level 4 Felony), INCEST PERSON LESS THAN 16 (Level 4 Felony), and CHILD SUDUCTION (A Level 5 Felony).
DAVID MICHAEL SMITH, 56 of Gary, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for FAILUE TO APPEAR (WARRANT).
OCT. 10
JEREMY MICHAEL PETERSON, 33 of Lake Station was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT FAILURE TO APPEAR, ORIGINAL CHARGE RECKLESS HOMICIDE, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, ASSISTING A CRIMINAL, FALSE INFORMING (A Level 5 Felony).
AMANDA MARIE WOODRUFF, 32 of Remington was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF SYRINGE, OPERATION A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATE (A Level 6 Felony).
OCT. 12
ADALBERTO VICTOR MOYA-IRIATE, 22 of Indianapolis was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATOR NEVER LICENSED (A Class C Misd.), and FALSE IDENTITY STATEMENT ( A Class A Misd).
OCT. 13
KENNETH LEROY INGRAM III, 30 of Calumet Park, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RECKLESS DRIVING ( A Class C Misd), and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA/HASH OIL/ HASHISH OR SALVIA (A Class B Misd).
EUGENE DAVID HAWKINS, 33 of Brook was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for INTIMIDATION – DEADLY WEAPON ( A Level 5 Felony).
OCT. 15
MICHELLE RENEE YEATES, 44 of Portage, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING A VEHICLE WITH AN ACE OF .08 OR MORE, ( A Class C Misd), and WARRANT OPERATING A VEHILCE WITH A SCHEDULE I, II, III, IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, ( A Class A Misd).
RUSSEL ARTHUR LAIDLAW, 64 of Lake Village was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED – REFUSAL (A Class C Misd), and DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED (A Class C Misd).
OCT. 16
MATHEW JAMES FELEKI, 33 of Demotte was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RECKLESS DRIVING ( A Class C Misd), and RESISITING LAW ENFORCEMENT –USES VEHICLE OR DRAWED OR USES DEADLY WEAPON (LEVEL 6 Felony).
OCT. 18
MICHAEL JAMES VILLINSKI, 60 of Kentland was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – CHILD SOLICITATION ( A Level 4 Felony), WARRANT-CHILD SOLIICITATION ( A Level 5 Felony), and WARRANT CONTRUBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR ( A Class A Misd).
OCT. 19
ALISHA SHANEA LADELL HARDIN, 25 of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED (SUSP/PRIOR).
ALISON MARIA HOFFERTH, 22 of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-FAILUER TO APPEAR ON UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF SYRINGE ( A Level 5 Felony).
OCT. 20
NGHIA TRONG PHAM, 41 of Danville, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for INVASION OF PRIVACY, ( A Class A Misd).
PSCAR UOVANI PUTUN-MARTINEZ, 28 of Brook was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATOR NEVER LICENSED ( A Class C Misd).