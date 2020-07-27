JULY 20
EDUARDO RODRIGUEZ, 26 of Crown Point, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED W/PRIOR (Level 6 Felony).
TYSON HASKELL GASS, 42 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – FAILURE TO APPEAR (Level 6 Felony).
MICHELE RENEE CARTER, 46 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for FAILURE TO APPEAR (Class B Misd.).
JULY 21
SAMANTHA NICOLE KIDD-ERWAY, 28 of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for FAILURE TO RETURN TO LAWFUL DETENTION (Level 6 Felony).
BRIAN JOSEPH SCHWARZ, 53, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT (Class A Misd.) and WARRANT – CARRYING A HANDGUN WITHOUT A PERMIT (CLASS A Misd.).
BRYAN LEE KANEDY, 29 of Kingman, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – INVASION OF PRIVACY (CLASS A Misd.) and WARRANT – RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT (CLASS A Misd.).
JULY 23
ISMAIL SEBBY KIRUNDU, 29 of Michigan City, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – FTA (CLASS A Misd.).
JULY 24
MATTHEW EDWARD KRSAK, 36 of DeMotte was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – FAILURE TO APPEAR (CLASS A Misd.).
JULY 25
ALLEN JAGER, 41 of DeMotte was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for STRANGULATION (LEVEL 6 FELONY) and DOMESTIC BATTERY (CLASS B Misd.).
JULY 27
JOHN WILLIAM SCHURICHT, 37 of Kentland was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED – REFUSAL (CLASS C Misd.).