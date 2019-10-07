Sept. 30
KENNETH STEVEN ROHRMAN 27 of East Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Reckless Driving (Class C Misd.), Driving while suspended (Susp/Prior).
Oct. 1
ARRON RONALD HURD, 28 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Domestic Battery-committed in the presence of child less than 16 years Level 6 Felony).
Oct. 2
ALLEN STEVEN ZERBY, 25 of Lafayette, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant Failure to Appear (Class B Misd.).
NATASHA NANCY KAVAKY, 19 of Gary, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Operator Never Licensed (Class C Misd.), and Reckless Driving (Class C Misd.).
Oct. 3
DAVID ROSS FORSYTHE, 42 of Birmingham, AL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on Warrant – Theft of a Firearm (A Level 6 Felony) Carrying a handgun without a license (Class A Misd.).
EDUARDO LUIS CASTILLO-SALAZAR, 24, of Kentland was arrested by the Kentland Police Dept. for Disorderly conduct (Class B Misd.).
VICTOR MANUEL JARQUIN-SALGADO, 19 of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Reckless Driving (Class C Misd.), and Operator Never Licensed (Class C Misd.).
Oct 5
RUBEN ALEJANDRO ZUNIGA-HERNANDEZ 48, from Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Operating without a license (Class C Misd.)
Oct. 7
SALVADOR-SCOTT LOPEZ MELENDEZ 25, from Remington, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Possession Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance (Class A Misd,), and Operating while Intoxicated (Class A Misd.).