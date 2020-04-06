April 1
Kristina Ann Nagel, 34 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Disorderly Conduct (Class B Misd.).
April 2
Justin Wayne Bryant, 36, of Lake Station, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for Operating A Vehicle With A BAC Of 0.08 Or More (Class A Misd.), Resisting Law Enforcement (Class A Misd.), violation of Governor’s Order (Class B Misd.), and Leaving The Scene of an Accident (Class A Misd.).
Daniel Jason Taylor, 35 of Morocco, was arrested by Morocco Police for Driving While Suspended, (Class A Misd.).