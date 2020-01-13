NC Arrests

JAN 6

CHEYENNE BRIAN BIGGS, 24 OF MICHIGAN CITY, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED – SUSPENDED/PRIOR (A Class A Misd)

JAN 7

ROGER DALE CARTER, 53 OF LAKE VILLAGE, , was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DOMESTIC BATTERY ( A Class A Misd)

MICHELE RENEE CARTER, 45 OF LAKE VILLAGE, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DOMESTIC BATTERY (A Class A Misd)

JAN 9

DACIA KAY POTTS, 26 OF RENSSELAER, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for PUBLIC NUDITY (A Class C Misd.)

JAN 10

ROBERT LEO FARMER, 29 OF MOROCCO was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED – SUSPENDED/PRIOR (A Class A Misd).

SHAUN FRITZ CASTANEDA, 36 was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DOMESTIC BATTERY ( A Class A Misd).

R SHANNON BANGSTON, 24 OF CHICAGO, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RECKLESS DRIVING, ( A Class a Misd.).

JAN 11

KYLE RYAN GENE EDWARD LAFFOON, 24 OF LAKE VILLAGE was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for THEFT-WARRANT ( A Level 6 Felony).

JOSEPH HASKELL COLLINS, 54 OF HOBART, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED ( A Class a Misd.).

JAN 12

SUMMER MIKITA MIZELLE 33, OF WHITE OAK, GA, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT –FAILURE TO APPEAR (Level 6 Felony).

JAN 13

ANDREW JORDAN KEPCHAR, 29 OF CROWN POINT, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED CAUSING DEATH, ( A Level 3 Felony).