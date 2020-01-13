JAN 6
CHEYENNE BRIAN BIGGS, 24 OF MICHIGAN CITY, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED – SUSPENDED/PRIOR (A Class A Misd)
JAN 7
ROGER DALE CARTER, 53 OF LAKE VILLAGE, , was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DOMESTIC BATTERY ( A Class A Misd)
MICHELE RENEE CARTER, 45 OF LAKE VILLAGE, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DOMESTIC BATTERY (A Class A Misd)
JAN 9
DACIA KAY POTTS, 26 OF RENSSELAER, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for PUBLIC NUDITY (A Class C Misd.)
JAN 10
ROBERT LEO FARMER, 29 OF MOROCCO was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED – SUSPENDED/PRIOR (A Class A Misd).
SHAUN FRITZ CASTANEDA, 36 was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DOMESTIC BATTERY ( A Class A Misd).
R SHANNON BANGSTON, 24 OF CHICAGO, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RECKLESS DRIVING, ( A Class a Misd.).
JAN 11
KYLE RYAN GENE EDWARD LAFFOON, 24 OF LAKE VILLAGE was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for THEFT-WARRANT ( A Level 6 Felony).
JOSEPH HASKELL COLLINS, 54 OF HOBART, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED ( A Class a Misd.).
JAN 12
SUMMER MIKITA MIZELLE 33, OF WHITE OAK, GA, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT –FAILURE TO APPEAR (Level 6 Felony).
JAN 13
ANDREW JORDAN KEPCHAR, 29 OF CROWN POINT, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED CAUSING DEATH, ( A Level 3 Felony).