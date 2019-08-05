July 29
Justin Daniel Graper, 35 of DeMotte, was arrested by Newton County Sheriff’s Department for bond revoked
Joseph Christopher Garaway, 42 of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for Level 6 Felony Warrant-Violation of Probation
Lavontae Darius Lee, 25 of Kankakee, was arrested by Newton County Sheriff’s Department for bond revoked.
Stephen Allen Zerby, 25 of Lafayette, was arrested by Newton County Sheriff’s Department for Level 6 Felony Warrant for failure to appear
Dennis Lee Cornell, 63 of Lafayette, was arrested by Newton County Sheriff’s Department for Class A Misd. Warrant for failure to appear.
Gregory Lee Nance, 48 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for Level 5 Felony domestic battery with a prior, and Level 6 Felony strangulation
July 30
Jacob Paul Reese, 23 of Wheatfield was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for Class C Misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
July 31
Matthew Scott Howell, 34 of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for Level 6 Felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior.
August 1, 2019
Kevin Obie O’Brien, 71 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for Class A Misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear.
Joshua James McCullough, 33 of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a Level 6 Felony Warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Courtney Jean Bohlke, 21 of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear (Class A Misdemeanor) with an original charge of possession of marijuana.
Luis Gerardo Gonzalez Rivera, 28 of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on Class C Misd – operator never licensed.
August 3, 2019
Justin Andrew Hagensee, 30 from Gary, was arrested on Violation of Nights Community Corrections.