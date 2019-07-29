July 22
Charles Henry Scott, 21 of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operator never licensed with a prior (Class A Misd.).
July 24
Robert Joseph McCormick, 56 of Hammond, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (Class C Misd.).
July 27
Maria Augstina Hernandez, 51 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operator never licensed (Class C Misd.).
Shawn William Davis, 45 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from check deception (Class A Misd.).
July 28
Christian Lopez, 19 of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or more (Class A Misd.), operator never licensed (Class C Misd.), reckless driving (Class C Misd.), and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage (Class C Misd.).
July 29
Justin Daniel Graper, 35 of Demotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for bond revoked.
Joseph Christopher Gasaway, 42 of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for violation of probation (Level 6 Felony).
Lavontae Darius Lee, 25 of Kankakee, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for bond revoked.
Stephen Allen Zerby, 25 of Lafayette, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Dennis Lee Cornell, 36 of Lafayette, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.